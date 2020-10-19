Fatimah’s ministry publishes book to aid parents in early childhood education

KUCHING (Oct 19): The Ministry of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development has published a book to guide parents in educating young children, up to the age of four years old.

Its minister, Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, said the book was meant for parents who prefer to delay sending their children to early childhood education institutions.

“The book will also be given to parents when they apply for the post-natal care assistance, which is for mothers who had just delivered,” she told reporters after opening Taska Qaseh Laila’s new building at Jalan Bampfylde here.

Parents can approach the ministry to obtain the book titled ‘Children Home Education Guide’ which is available in Bahasa Malaysia, Chinese and Iban.

Fatimah also encouraged parents, especially new mothers, to form a group chat to support each other and share the challenges and difficulties in looking after a newborn baby, which sometimes could be overwhelming.

During the event, Fatimah thanked Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for assisting in the relocation of Taska Qaseh Laila to the new building here from their previous premises near Jalan Ong Tiang Swee.

“Taska Qaseh Laila helps look after children whose parents are busy working, including single mothers. Activities and teaching are carried out in a safe environment and are of good quality,” said Fatimah.

The centre, owned by Sarawak Single Mothers Association, was opened on March 12 this year after the relocation exercise but was ordered to close due to the enforcement of the COvid-19 Movement Control Order.

Abang Johari said, in a speech read by Fatimah, that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government was always ready to assist people who faced difficulties, aside from managing the overall economy of the state.

“We have always paid close attention to the constraints faced by the bottom 40 per cent (B40) and middle 40 per cent (M40) groups,” he said.

He said the state government had already rolled out the ‘Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance’ packages worth RM2.55 billion to deal with the fallout of Covid-19 pandemic, post-natal assistance of RM450 for newly delivered mothers, endowment fund of RM1,000 for new-born, RM3,000 financial aid for funeral expenses, school bus service, RM1 flat rate bus fare and Kenyalang Gold Card.

“These are some of the assistance initiated by the state government to look after the welfare of the people. As the revenue generated by the state grows, I am confident the state government can initiate even more assistance and programmes in the future,” said Abang Johari.

Fatimah added that the state government had approved a special annual grant of RM5,000 for each early childhood education institution, with a total allocation of RM16 million.

She said the annual grant had already benefited 3,020 early childhood education institutions, representing over 90 per cent of such centres in the state, with 81,513 children.