Flash floods hit several villages in Tuaran and Kota Belud in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Several villages in Tuaran and Kota Belud were hit by flash floods following non-stop heavy rain since 8am today.

As of 3pm, the Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) reported that six villages in Tuaran were flooded, namely Kampung Bunga, Kampung Suang Bangau, Kampung Napitas, Kampung Rani and Kampung Linsuk in Tenghilan, as well as Kampung Minajur Suromboton. Tenghilan township area and SK Pekan Tenghilan.

Several roads were also obstructed due to the heavy rain. They included Jalan Pertanian-Lakang which was blocked by a fallen tree, Jalan SJR Tenghilan and Jalan Suang Bangau which were completely inaccessible and Jalan Kampung Rani which could only be passed by heavy vehicles.

Kota Belud MP Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis also took to her Facebook page to share photos of flooded villages in her constituency, namely Kampung Lasau Tintapon, Kampung Limatok and Kampung Kelawat.

According to her, the villages were flooded since morning and the “flood pattern” was different this time around.

“Please exercise caution and contact safety and security teams if assistance is needed,” said Munirah.