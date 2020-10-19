Malaysia records three Covid-19 deaths today, with 865 new cases

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 19): The Ministry of Health announced today three more deaths from Covid-19 recorded today, alongside 865 new cases.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham said local transmission comprised of 858 cases with the remaining seven are imported.

Amid two consecutive days of more than 800 cases daily, Dr Noor Hisham said 455 individuals have recovered.

The deceased were all Sabah residents, two men and one woman, aged between 52 and 85.

Among the deceased were two locals and one foreigner, one of the locals died in Tawau Hospital and another died in Duchess of Kent Hospital in Sandakan.

The sole non-Malaysian man died in Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Out of 858 local transmission cases, 767 were among locals and the remaining 91 are foreigners.

Dr Noor Hisham added that seven of the imported cases were from China with four cases and the remaining three cases were from Australia, United States and Qatar respectively.

Sabah again recorded the highest number of cases, at 643 cases followed by Selangor at 101 cases and Labuan with 34 cases.

He added that 99 of the active cases are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) and the 28 cases require intubation. – Malay Mail