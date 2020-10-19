Ops Benteng: Sarawakian, three illegal immigrants nabbed in Lundu

KUCHING (Oct 19): The General Operations Force (GOF) have arrested a local male for attempted bribery, alongside three Indonesians with no valid travel documents, at Kampung Telok Serabang junction in Lundu yesterday.

GOF Sarawak Brigade commander SAC Mancha Ata said the four suspects were arrested by a team from the 11th Brigade GOF around 7.50am yesterday under the ‘Ops Benteng Covid-9’ operation.

He said the team came across a few individuals entering a car being driver by the local in a suspicious manner and they then followed the car, which was headed for Lundu, before pulling them over.

Upon inspection, he said the team found that there was a male and two female Indonesians in the car and they failed to provide any valid travel documents.

“The driver begged the personnel not to arrest him and offered a RM1,200 bribe. Several warnings were given but the suspect kept on handing the money to the operations chief although it was rejected. As such, the man was arrested for attempted bribery,” Mancha said.

He said the suspect have been handed over to the Lundu District Police Headquarters and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Kuching for further action.

The suspects were arrested for offences under Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (APTISOM) 2007, Section 17 (b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and Section 6(1) of the Immigration Act 1959.

In a separate case, Mancha said three Indonesians consisting of two males and a female were deported back to their country after their failed attempt to enter the state through ‘jalan tikus’ (illegal border crossings).

He said the foreigners were arrested around 7.10am in Kampung Biawak, Lundu.

“All three suspects were hiding in a storehouse behind a restaurant that was located in front of the Biawak Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex.

“After questioning, all three suspects admitted that they entered Sarawak via a non-gazetted path in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Biawak,” he added

All of them failed to present any valid entry permit documents. They were then handed over to the Biawak Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security post for deportation.

Meanwhile, Mancha said under ‘Op Benteng Covid-19,” the GOF Sarawak Brigade recorded its success with total seizure worth RM372,332 and recorded 47 cases involving 187 arrests involving 36 locals and 151 illegal migrants.