Police detain suspected foreign prostitutes and their clients in raid

BINTULU: Six foreign women aged between 22 and 30 were detained for suspected involvement in prostitution during a raid on a hotel here on Saturday. Bintulu police chief Superintendent Zulkipli Suhaili said they also had arrested two local men aged 29 and 59 believed to be their customers in the raid held from 4.30 to 7.30pm.

“Our inspection later found 38 pieces condom, two sex toys, three notebooks, two bottles sex lubricant, six handphones and cash RM210.

“The suspects used online applications to lure their customers,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Zulkipli said that the suspects will be investigated under Section 372B of the Penal Code for vice.

They also will be investigated under Immigration Act 1959/63 for failure to produce valid travelling document.