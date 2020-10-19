PSB doesn’t have a Ngemah protem committee, says Soon Koh after purported resignations

SIBU (Oct 19): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has refuted the existence of a Ngemah branch protem committee after a group claiming to be its members announced their resignation today.

He pointed out that the party only has a Ngemah Service Centre.

“There is no such thing like PSB Ngemah protem committee. It is non-existent. We only have PSB Ngemah Service centre under the chairmanship of Dr Joseph Jawa,” Wong told The Borneo Post via WhatsApp today.

“Also none of the so-called protem committee members have been accepted by PSB as members.”

Earlier, Susan Clement Ingun and Lembat Atau, who claimed to be PSB Ngemah branch protem committee chairperson and youth chief respectively, announced their decision to quit the party.

Susan told a press conference here, which was attended by Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri James Masing, that some 200 members had also decided to exit PSB with them and pledge their support to the state’s ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

She said they had lost faith in the leadership of PSB for their failure to contribute not only in terms of development but also in the welfare and wellbeing of the people.

She told The Borneo Post when contacted that they would join PRS.