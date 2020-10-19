PSB Ngemah protem chief quits party with 200 members, expected to join PRS

SIBU (Oct 19): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Ngemah branch protem committee chairperson Susan Clement Ingun and youth chief Lembat Atau have announced their decision to quit the party today.

Susan told a press conference here that some 200 members had also decided to exit PSB with them and pledge their support to the state’s ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

She said they had lost faith in the leadership of PSB for their failure to contribute not only in terms of development but also in the welfare and wellbeing of the people.

“When PSB was rebranded from UPP (United People’s Party) in 2019, we thought that we made the best choice to join the party as a new platform for us and the people. Our vision at that time was to be a platform for those who have been neglected in development.

“But after a while, we started to notice the dark side of the party. We are no longer free to give our ideas or to express any weaknesses,” she said, claiming that there were hidden agendas in PSB.

“We do not see PSB making plans to help the people. All they did was criticise the state government and make fun of our leaders.

“We do not see them contribute in terms of development for the people. What they do was to condemn whatever development is given to the people by the state government,” she explained further.

She told The Borneo Post when contacted that they would join Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

Meanwhile, PRS president Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing, who was also present at the press conference, said he was happy to welcome the former PSB members’ support for GPS.

He regarded them as returning to where they once belonged as most of them were previously from his party.

On the candidate for Ngemah in the coming state election, Masing said it was up to the chief minister to decide.

“Whoever will be the candidate or whether there will be a replacement, it is not up to the party. We can nominate but the chief minister will endorse it.

“That’s why I told them just now…you may not be happy with the current elected representative but the decision lies with the chief minister,” he said.

Lembat had earlier stated that they will support GPS if the incumbent is not renominated in the next state election.

“We will support whoever nominated by GPS but it must not be the incumbent,” he said.

The incumbent is PRS’ Alexander Vincent, who has been the assemblyman for two terms.