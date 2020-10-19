Sadia: Lack of Iban community leaders in Miri poses a problem

MIRI: The government should fill up the presently-vacant post of Pemanca and appoint more Penghulus for the sizeable Iban community in this city, said Sarawak Iban Association (Sadia) Miri

branch chairman Richard Wil Uban.

He said the lack of these community leaders here was a problem for the community, who needed endorsement and support from such leaders in their applications for various facilities such as personal documents, study loans and welfare aid schemes.

“The post, which has been left vacant following the death of Pemanca Wilson Siang Lim,

is yet to be filled – now, we only have one Penghulu for the Iban community in Miri, numbering at around 60,000,” he said, adding that the majority of Ibans here are in the B40 low-income group and

need assistance to send their children for further education.

There have also been cases of poor families who do not have enough savings to even buy a coffin and burial plot for a departed family member.

It is known that community leaders would be sought for endorsement of documents, textbook loan applications, matters pertaining to marriage and divorce, and settlement of disputes – among other issues.

The late Pemanca Wilson was deemed by the Ibans here as ‘a popular and effective community leader, who was proactively involved in resolving welfare and community issues in Miri’.

According to Richard, former federal minister Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun, who officiated at the launching of Sadia Miri Youth Wing recently, was surprised to learn that the population of Dayaks here had risen to about 95,000, according to the 2010 Census, and the number would likely to be much higher today.

Entulu had advised the Ibans here to be registered as voters to make their voices heard

by the authorities, pointing out that the majority of them are in Senadin constituency, which recorded about 15,000 registered voters as at August this year.

He urged Sadia Miri and its Youth wing to get more Ibans to sign up as members, and to work closely with other Dayak communities here.

Meanwhile, Patrick Sibat who represented Sadia president at the function, said the association would continue to fight for the rights and welfare of the Iban community in Sarawak, pointing out that it is associated with Indigenous People’s Network of Malaysia (Joas), which had called upon the state government to seek recognition for the rights of all indigenous groups in Sarawak.

philip kiew