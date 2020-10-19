SK RPR Jalan Astana closed for seven days in connection with Bah Arnab cluster, says SDMC

KUCHING (Oct 19): The State Education Department has ordered the closure of SK RPR Jalan Astana for seven days starting today, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The deputy chief minister confirmed at a press conference on Covid-19 updates that the closure was related to the currently-active Bah Arnab Covid-19 cluster.

“The closure from October 19 to 25 is to enable sanitisation and disinfection works to be carried out,” he said, adding that a letter confirming the closure had been received from the Education Ministry.

There are currently 12 cases in the Bah Arnab cluster. Four children of the index case, who are between seven and 14 years old, were yesterday confirmed to be the latest cases in the cluster.

The school closure was among three decisions made by SDMC following their daily meeting.

Another decision was regarding the closure order for entertainment centres that have violated Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) as decided earlier on October 12.

Uggah said the local authorities are instructed to issue notice on the order, especially for entertainment centres that operate beyond 12 midnight.

“The local authorities are required to take steps to close those premises for 14 days,” he said.

Uggah said the other decision by SDMC is the standardisation of standard operating procedures throughout the state.

“All agencies are required to comply with the latest SOP that have been set by SDMC and they are not to issue different instructions that many confuse the public,” he said.