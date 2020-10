KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 19): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of heavy rain expected in Sabah today and tomorrow.

MetMalaysia, in a statement today, said heavy rain is forecast in the west coast of Sandakan, namely Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan, as well as Kudat, from Oct 19 until 20. – Bernama