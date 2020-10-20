57,329 food baskets distributed in 11 districts

KOTA KINABALU: As of Oct 19, the state government had distributed a total of 57,329 food baskets to the residents in 11 districts.

Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister, Shahelmey Yahya, in a statement yesterday said that the districts were Lahad Datu, Semporna, Kunak, Tawau, Sandakan, Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Putatan, Papar, Tuaran and Kalabakan.

He disclosed that yesterday, a total of 1,485 food baskets were distributed in Lahad Datu (259), Semporna (23), Kunak (2), Tawau (993), Sandakan (57), Kota Kinabalu (42), Penampang (100) and Putatan (9).