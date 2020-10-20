Abang Johari: Price of hydrogen fuel will come down in the long run

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg believes that the retail price of hydrogen fuel will be cheaper in the future.

He said the retail price of hydrogen fuel cells could be equated to “the price of handphones”.

Abang Johari noted that the starting price of handphones used to cost RM8,000, but as time went by and the handphone became smaller, it has become much cheaper.

He said that could happen to hydrogen fuel cells too, as its production was more efficient and the process would get cheaper over time.

“So over time the retail price for hydrogen will be cheaper, it could be even cheaper than fossil fuel.

“I have a feeling that it will be cheaper. It’s just like handphones. I have a strong feeling the retail price of hydrogen will be cheaper over time,” he told a press conference after performing the earth breaking ceremony of the first multi-fuel refueling station at Darul Hana here today.

Abang Johari added that he felt that the whole world would soon turn to hydrogen fuel cells because it is environmental friendly.

Hydrogen fuel cells, he noted, had been widely touted as an environmentally-friendly alternative to conventional fossil fuels because they could significantly reduce pollution.

“Sarawak, as we all know, is blessed with abundant water which can be used to produce hydrogen.

“We also have got a plant that produces hydrogen through an electro-chemical process called electrolysis,” he said

He said Sarawak would play an important a role in the world economy that was faced with challenges caused by environmental issues.

He went on to predict that by 2050, the world economy would be driven by hydrogen.

On retail prices of hydrogen fuel cells and electric charging rates that will be sold at the multi-fuel refilling stations, he said it would be determined later but assured that it would be competitive.

He said the retail price of fossil fuels that will be sold the the stations will be based on the price determined by the federal government because fuel was a controlled item.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari hoped that federal government would impose complete tax exemption for all Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles to encourage people to own hydrogen powered vehicles.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, Minister of Local Government and Housing, Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Khim Shin, Assistant Minister of Utilities (Water Supply) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and SEDC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain were also present at the event.