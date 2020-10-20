ATM field hospital in Tawau starts operation today

TAWAU (Oct 20): The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) field hospital set up at the Tawau Sport Complex has received seven non-Covid-19 patients during its soft launch today.

The field hospital, with 100 patients capacity has three wards for female and three for male and sixteen beds for chemotherapy patients to help and enable the Tawau Hospital to concentrate on treating critical and Covid-19 cases.

Tawau Hospital director Dr Norlimah Arsad said only negative swab patients will be placed at the ATM field hospital, as the objective is to move the stable non-Covid-19 cases to complete their treatment period there so that they do not have to be in the hospital and will be discharged from the field hospital upon completing their treatment.

“When there is any emergency case which is necessary to be treated at the hospital, the public can go straight to the emergency and if the condition is stable then the patient will be taken to the field hospital while those who need urgent surgery will be placed at the Tawau Hospital and only after they are stable will they complete their treatment at the field hospital,” she said on the flow of receiving and treating patients.

District Health Department head Dr G Navindran said a laboratory for Covid-19 swab test is being prepared at the Tawau Health Clinic in Kubota and is expected to hasten the results of the swab test which at the moment is experiencing overload of samples.

Meanwhile, the commander of the ATM field hospital, Col Dr Shamsul Bahary Muhamad said the setting up of the field hospital took only four days and at the moment, there are 10 officers manning the field hospital, with sixty other personnel of different ranks, and seventy medical staff from Tawau Hospital.

He said with the soft launching of the field hospital, Tawau Hospital has an advantage of 100 beds to receive Covid-19 cases which is expected to increase in the next two weeks to a month.

“Our hope is that we have more space so that Tawau Hospital can provide more treatment to critical cases and Covid-19 cases and ATM will focus on non-Covid-19 cases,” he said.