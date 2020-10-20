Chong to Lo: Resolve complaints instead of attacking opposition for highlighting issues

KUCHING (Oct 20): Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Lo Khere Chiang should proactively resolve residents’ complaints from its jurisdiction instead of attacking the opposition for highlighting issues faced by the community, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

Chong, who is Kota Sentosa assemblyman and Stampin MP, said this after his special assistant Michael Kong was criticised by Lo for highlighting traffic congestion issues faced by business owners at Ee Ann City commercial area due to the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway and Seventh Mile flyover.

“We are only carry out job as the opposition in bringing up issues faced by the people and it is the duty of the government-of-the-day to resolves these issues,” said Chong in a press conference at the party’s headquarters here today.

Besides being insensitive to the hardship of the people staying in the area, Chong said it was uncalled for Lo to utter such unreasonable and unfounded allegations against Kong for bringing up the issue.

He said Kong had followed the standard operating procedures by submitting a formal letter to both the council on Oct 14 and also Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak in suggesting mitigation measures to overcome the traffic woes.

“It is regrettable that instead of looking into the problems highlighted, the MPP council Lo issued statement in newspapers criticising Kong for fanning the anger and sentiments of the residents and shopkeepers.”

Chong said JKR Sarawak had responded by stating the proposal to construct a feeder road out of the commercial areas fell under the jurisdiction of the council.

In fact, Chong said the business owners of Ee Ann City commercial area had written in a detailed letter dated Oct 10 to the council proposing a new road opening at Jalan Kuching-Serian as to allow traffic entering and exit out of the commercial areas.

He said the closing of an exit point out of the commercial areas into Penrissen Road had diverted traffic to Liu Shan Bang Road and thus aggravating an already highly congested traffic problems faced by residents in the areas.

Moreover, Chong said the letter submitted to the council on Oct 10 was chopped and signed by 40 shop owners in commercial areas.

“So, I urge Lo as the council chairman to do his job and not sit in a cosy office environment and making unfounded allegations. He is not doing his job as the council in resolving the complaints of the people.”

Chong said if Lo continues to engage in politicking and not addressing the concerns of the people, he should resign as the chairman of MPP and remain only as the state assemblyman for Batu Kitang.

Nonetheless, Chong said Kong will be submitting the letter of requests by the shop owners for the construction of a feeder road out of the commercial area again to the council to seek immediate action on the matter.