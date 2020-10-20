CM: Sarawak’s multi-racial community must be collectively responsible to develop state

KUCHING (Oct 20): The multi-racial community of Sarawak must be collectively responsible to come together and develop the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said in Sarawak, there are three main groups namely the Dayak, Malay-Melanau and the Chinese of which the population of these communities are “more or less proportionate.”

“Therefore we must have a common platform among us because we know not one community can rule this state.

“It must be a collective responsibility of all races to develop the state. We cannot go away from that and therefore, the inclusivity approach must be there,” he said when launching the Dayak Cultural Foundation (DCF) and Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) headquarters at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here today.

He said the Sarawak government has always placed emphasis on an inclusive policy for all races in the state.

“I am the Chief Minister for all races in Sarawak and that’s why when I was informed that the Dayak community wanted to build a building that can preserve their culture through DCF and also to participate in the development of our economy (through DCCI), I gave the green light to approve the building for these two organisations,” he said.

He said the upcoming office tower building for DCF and DCCI will serve as a platform for the Dayak community to progress further in the state.

“The government’s mission to have to have Sarawak be the most developed state in Malaysia by the year 2030 and for that to happen, we have taken steps to upgrade our basic infrastructure and improve our talent.

“At the same time, we have take into cognisance what is happening around the world because we are part and parcel of the global economic agenda.”

Against that background, he said he together with Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Dayak leaders wanted to prepare the Dayak community to participate in the significant changes of the economic landscape without losing their identity.

“That is when I saw your the two towers of your building where one if for the modern Dayak, which is basically for business and commerce and the other is for you to sustain and protect your Dayak culture.

“In other words, this is an important message being conveyed through these towers. So if you have that platform among the Dayak community, I’m sure the Dayak will progress faster,” he said.

“From this development, I hope that the Dayak community will continue to unite because we work together to develop the state,” he added.

The proposed nine-storey office towers – one each for DCF and DCCI – will sit on a 2.05 acre plot fronting Jalan Ong Tiang Swee.

Eventually to be called Panggau Dayak Towers, the DCF Tower will have its own cultural exhibition floor, state-of-the-art performing dance studio and also conference and meeting floor to commensurate with its role in preserving and promoting Dayak cultural heritage while the DCCI Tower will be equipped with a business centre to cater to the needs of its members, space for training and mini conferences in the future for its own use and also to lease out to others.

Both office towers are expected to be completed by mid-2022.

Among those present during the ceremony were Uggah, who is also DCF and DCCI Building Development Committee chairman, Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong, Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, and Deputy State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Dato Gerawat Gala.