Domestic Economy Frontliners

I HAD mixed feelings when I attended and officiated the 48th Enforcement Day of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA) celebration, recently.

Although it was held on a much smaller scale following the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was a proud moment for me when I was greeted by top officials and MDTCA’s officers and personnel, who were smartly dressed in their official uniforms.

The MDTCA Enforcement Day celebration has been celebrated on April 17 every year since 1972 and it is one of the main events of this ministry. It is indeed deemed as a token of recognition for the services of the MDTCA enforcement team, who are very dedicated in delivering their responsibilities. Although the event was held in a simple setting, taking into account the SOP of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), the celebration, however, remained grand nonetheless.

It was my first time attending such an event and I was very impressed with the skills shown by the enforcement officers in the parade, silent drill, and pentomen performances. The quality that they displayed reflects the quality and commitment to their work.

Congratulations to all MDTCA enforcement officers throughout the country for their hard work and commitment.

Honestly, I was a bit nervous when I first received the mandate to lead this ministry in March this year. Although the ministry is considered a small ministry, it however carries a huge and heavy role to serve the rakyat.

In comparison to my duty as Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB), I admit that MDTCA holds bigger and more challenging responsibilities. The ministry is responsible for the needs of 32 million consumers and, at the same time, the ministry must also ensure that the country’s domestic trade must be thriving and competitive to contribute to the economy and the well-being of the country.

True to the Malay proverb, ‘tak kenal maka tak cinta’, the ongoing meetings and discussions that I and the Deputy Minister held with the Secretary General and MDTCA officers, who are experts in their subject matter and are committed in their respective fields, have helped me to navigate this ministry and immediately threw my worries and doubts out the window.

Enforcement is indeed one of the pillars of MDTCA and instrumental in ensuring both MDTC’s pillars; Domestic Trade is always thriving and Consumer rights are always protected. This balance must be maintained to ensure the well-being of the people as the largest consumer society.

That is a challenging task in the field of enforcement. Enforcement members are always on the field to monitor, check, facilitate, assist, and, if necessary, take action against any individual who violates the rules to ensure that the two core functions of the ministry are always balanced.

Let me share my own experience while going down to the field with MDTCA enforcement team.

MDTCA enforcement teams are always ready to carry out their duties, regardless of the situation, especially in trying times like these where we are battling with the spread of Covid-19. This is to ensure adequate supply of basic necessities and controlled items for daily use are available, while at the same time ensuring that traders and business operators abide by the law and do not hike the prices of their items unreasonably.

I am also proud of the achievements of this Division and herewith I share their achievements since 2019 as depicted in the following table (see table top).

This year alone, a total of 356 cases under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 were opened by the Enforcement Division with a seizure value of RM26.19 million. Meanwhile under the same Act, 140 cases were also received from the submission of external agencies with a seizure value ofRM8.64 million.

Among the biggest successes of the enforcement division in protecting consumers is cracking down on syndicated crimes involving direct selling misconduct activities and pyramid schemes, misappropriation of controlled goods, piracy and counterfeit goods through the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds from Illegal Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001).

The hard work of the MDTCA Enforcement Division also saw success in resolving a high-profile case involving pyramid scheme activities by a company. The company has been fined RM7 million under AMLATFPUAA 2001 and this is the largest case that has been successfully resolved so far under the Act.

The company was also fined RM2 million for offenses under the Direct Selling Act and Anti-Pyramid Scheme 1993 apart from the cash in 17 accounts amounting to RM998,000 was forfeited and became revenue for the country.

The other two cases that were successfully deprived of cash were cases of misappropriation of LPG controlled goods of RM70,000 and another misconduct transaction of Pyramid Scheme of RM613,000.

The enforcement division has also been successful in the trial of full cases for offenses under Section 14 (1) of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 where the company has been convicted of profiting or taking unreasonable profits and fined RM30,000.

This success shows that the existing laws are very relevant in helping the government cope with the cost of living of consumers.

The Enforcement Division has also introduced and implemented several improvements including IEMS (integreted enforcement management systems), which began from Sept 1, 2020 to expedite inspection and compounding methods in an effort to strengthen enforcement tasks in the field.

In addition, the digitalisation initiative, mobile apps Mysales tracker was also implemented which aims to provide convenience for users to review cheap sales activities throughout the country.

Users are strongly encouraged to download and make full use of these mobileapps to make quick searches related to cheap sales based on items, premises or location. Consumers can also continue to make complaints if there are any traders who carry out misleading cheap sales activities.

The Ease of Doing Business improvements have also been made to the cheap sale notice system where traders no longer have to wait longer for approval. Instead, the approval of the cheap sale notice will be given automatically once the application for this notice has been completed by the trader in the online cheap sale notice application system.

The Enforcement Division has also developed a high-tech and integrated system called the Enforcement Command Center (ECC) at the Putrajaya headquarters which was the channel for consumer complaints during the last Movement Control Order period. The total number of complaints received so far is 53,071 for the period March 18 to Sept 30.

If doctors, nurses, and health workers are regarded as health frontliners; police, army, Rela, and firefighters are called security frontliners; I think it would not be too much to ask all Malaysians to recognise the MDTCA Enforcement team as the country’s domestic economy frontliners.

Looking at the importance of the existence of MDTCA enforcement personnel in helping to ensure the supply of food and necessities in the country is guaranteed while ensuring the rights of consumers and traders are taken care of, it may be time for MDTCA Enforcement Division to be upgraded to MDTCA Enforcement Department, like other enforcement departments in the country.

Happy 48th Enforcement Day. Your service as the nation’s Domestic Economic Frontliners is greatly appreciated and highly commended.