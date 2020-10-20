Fire destroys longhouses built next to each other

SIBU: Rumah Jelian Nayor and Rumah Langi Ambau, two blocks of longhouses at Pasai Siong Tengah near here, caught fire yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 4 chief Janggan Muling when contacted by The Borneo Post said 260 residents of 28-door Rumah Jelian Nayor were affected, while the number of those affected at 21-door Rumah Langi Ambau has yet to be ascertained.

“Only one (door) of the 28-door Rumah Jelian Nayor did not go up in smoke, while all the 21 doors of Rumah Langi Ambau were damaged in the fire,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to the Sarawak Bomba Operations Centre, a distress call on the fire was received at 1.54pm.

A team of firemen from Sungai Merah and Sibu Central were deployed to the scene, it said.

It said the fire razed 48 doors in total, while one door was not affected.

The longhouses, which were built adjacent to each other, were three metres apart.

The fire also affected 15 motorcycles, three cars, one lorry and one van, it said.

The fire was brought under control at 3.05pm.

No casualties were reported in the incident and the cause of fire is still under investigation.