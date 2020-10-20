Govt agency deputy GM in MACC graft probe released on bail

KUCHING (Oct 20): The deputy general manager of a government agency, who was nabbed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last week in a corruption probe, has been released on bail today after his seven-day remand order expired.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi ordered the 57-year-old suspect to be released on MACC bail of RM15,000 including RM5,000 cash deposit.

The suspect was alleged to have received RM36,100 in bribes from a company as an inducement to expedite payment for its claims on completed works between 2015 and 2018.

The MACC is investigating the case under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Counsels Roger Chin and Anthony Ngeh represented the suspect.

In an unrelated case, a 36-year-old man, who is alleged to be an online gambling operator, was today remanded for seven days after he allegedly tried to bribe a policeman.

It was alleged that the bribe sum was RM18,500 as an inducement for the policeman not to take action against him

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar who passed the MACC remand order application.

The alleged offence was committed at the premises of the suspect during a police raid.

The MACC is probing the case under Section 17(b) of the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission Act 2009.