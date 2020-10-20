Gunmen duo killed in police shootout

TEMERLOH: Police early yesterday shot dead two foreign men suspected of being involved in the break-in of supermarkets, factories and offices in Pahang and Terengganu.

Pahang Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Othman Nanyan said police have yet to identify the suspects, who are believed to be aged between 30 and 40, as no identification documents were found on them.

The shootout happened at about 5am when the two suspects who were in a Toyota Camry car fled after being told to stop by a police team on patrol near the Charuk Puting junction here.

A 25-kilometre chase ensued before they were cornered after which they opened fire at the policemen.

“Police returned fire which resulted in both gunmen being killed. However, a police officer was also shot in the chest but only sustained minor injuries as he was wearing his bulletproof vest,” he told a media conference at the Temerloh district police station here yesterday.

Also present was Temerloh district police chief ACP Mohd Yusri Othman.

After the shootout, police found a .38 Smith & Wesson revolver containing four casings and found one bullet in the car which registered in the name of a foreigner, he said.

Also found were two grinder units believed to be used to cut the vaults along with a battery charger, drill, machetes, two black backpacks, sweaters and black t-shirts, all of which are believed used to commit crimes.

Othman said the suspect is believed to be involved in six burglary cases in Pahang and one case in Terengganu this year involving a loss of RM308,245.50.

The case is being investigated for attempted murder and possession of firearms. — Bernama