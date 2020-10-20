NGOs reach out to needy students

KUCHING: The Lions Club Kuching North and The Sarawak Initiatives are collaborating in providing financial aid, in the form of a bursary, to students facing financial difficulties.

“The bursary will help the students pay for their monthly education materials and also as pocket money to get them by throughout their secondary schooling years,” they said in a joint statement.

The two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are looking into ways of assisting students facing financial constraints, so that they could complete their tertiary education.

“The Sarawak Initiatives believes that no student is allowed to face any financial difficulty when pursuing good education for a bright future,” the statement added.

The Sarawak Initiatives, a local civil society group, is also running counselling sessions and talks on careers and various academic courses for students planning to embark on tertiary education.

The Lions Club Kuching North had started a ‘Adopt a Student’ project in 2019 to provide financial aid and opportunities to students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The students would be given active mentoring by the coordinator under the project.

Financial aid would be disbursed once every two

months and recipients must account for their spending by keeping a record of it.

The first recipient of the financial aid under the collaboration between the

two parties was Brenda Kueh,

a Form 4 student.