PSB denies existence of Ngemah branch

SIBU: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh yesterday refuted the existence of its Ngemah branch pro tem committee, saying the party only has its Ngemah Service Centre there.

“There is no such thing as PSB Ngemah pro tem committee. It is non-existent.

“We only have PSB Ngemah Service Centre under the chairmanship of Dr Joseph Jawa,” Wong told The Borneo Post via WhatsApp.

“Also none of the so-called pro tem committee members have been accepted by PSB as members,” he added.

He was asked to comment on the announcement by PSB Ngemah branch pro tem committee chairperson Susan Clement Ingun that she, along with some 200 members including branch Youth chief Lembat Atau, had quit the party.

Susan had earlier told a press conference that the group had decided to leave PSB and pledge their support to the state’s ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Later yesterday evening, PSB secretariat in a statement clarified that Susan had never been appointed pro tem chairperson of PSB Ngemah branch.

“In fact PSB has not registered any branch in Ngemah yet,” it said.

The statement also said Lembat was never appointed pro tem Youth chief of PSB Ngemah branch.

“Susan and Lembat and the 200 persons who allegedly quit PSB Ngemah branch with them were not and had never been PSB members.

“Susan had applied to join PSB, but to this date, she has not been accepted as a member of PSB. Likewise, Lembat and the so-called 200 ‘PSB members’ have never been accepted as members,” the statement added.

The statement said PSB found it amusing to see Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing attending a function to witness 200 ‘PSB members’ quitting PSB when they were never PSB members in the first place.

“And if Masing wishes to verify if they were PSB members, he should ask to see evidence of membership.

“Since PSB never accepted Susan and Lembat and the others as members, they are naturally free to join any party they wish. The gathering to quit a party they never joined can only be viewed as nothing more than a publicity stunt,” it added.

According to Susan, they had lost faith in the leadership of PSB for failing to contribute in terms of development as well as the welfare and wellbeing of the people.

“When PSB was rebranded from UPP (United People’s Party) in 2019, we thought that we made the best choice in joining the party as a new platform for us and the people. Our vision at that time was

to be a platform for those who have been neglected in development.

“But after a while, we started to notice the dark side of the party. We are no longer free to give our ideas or to express any weaknesses,” she said, claiming that there are hidden agendas in PSB.

“We do not see PSB making plans to help the people. All they do is criticise the state government and make fun of our leaders.

“We do not see them contributing in terms of development for the people. What they do is condemn whatever development is given to the people by the state government,” she added.

When contacted by The Borneo Post later, Susan said the group would now apply to join Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) which is a GPS component party.

Masing, who is PRS president, said during Susan’s press conference that he was happy to welcome the support of the former PSB members.

He regarded them as ‘returning to where they once belonged’ as most of them were previously PRS members.

On PRS’ candidate for the Ngemah seat in the coming state election, Masing said it was up to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to decide.

“Whoever will be the candidate or whether there will be a replacement, it is not up to the party. We can nominate but the chief minister will endorse it.

“That’s why I told them just now, you may not be happy with the current elected representative but the decision lies with the chief minister,” he said.

Ngemah is currently represented by two-term assemblyman Alexander Vincent.

Masing said this in response to Lembat who had earlier declared that the group will support GPS on the condition that Alexander is not re-nominated to defend his seat in the next state polls.

“We will support whoever is nominated by GPS (in Ngemah) but it must not be the incumbent,” Lembat asserted.