Sarawakian Pui Swee Fatt seeks DAP’s assistance to reunite with long-lost siblings

KUCHING: Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak is seeking to reunite 66-year-old Pui Swee Fatt with his family members after having been working out of the state for about 30 years.

DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen said Swee Fatt was born to Pui Miao and Lee Nam Fah in 1954 and grew up in Batu Kawah.

He had one brother Pui Jin Fatt who had already passed away and two sisters, namely Mary Pui and Pui Yu Mei.

“Growing up, they went to Chung Hua Batu Kawa Primary School. After completion of his primary six education, Swee Fatt helped out with his father’s sand supply business,” said Chong in a press conference at the party’s headquarters here today.

After that, Chong said Swee Fatt decided to explore better pastures that led him to Alor Setar, Kedah – where he ended up staying for about 30 years.

“After spending the bulk of his adulthood earning a living elsewhere, Swee Fatt decided to return to Kuching in search of his long-lost siblings.”

The joint efforts of some good Samaritans have allowed Swee Fatt to stay at a temporary wooden shelter in Batu Kawah, he adds.

Facing difficulties in locating his siblings in the city, Chong said he approached DAP for assistance and the last contact he had with his sister, Mary, was over five years ago.

“We therefore urge the public to come forward with any information about Swee Fatt’s siblings by contacting my special assistant Michael Kong at 013-8199191 or DAP Sarawak headquarters at 082-335531,” said Chong.