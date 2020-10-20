SEDC plans to build 6 multi-fuel refuelling stations in Sarawak – chairman

KUCHING (Oct 20): Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) plans to build six multi-fuel refuelling stations in Sarawak, said its chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain.

He said of the number, two will be built in Kuching with the first one at Darul Hana, and one each in Sri Aman, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri.

Abdul Aziz added that the project will be implemented through SEDC’s subsidiary company, SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd.

He noted that each station, which will be operating under the brand name PETROS – a wholly state-owned petroleum and gas company – will offer conventional fuels, electric charging and hydrogen refuelling for now.

“However, the design can be fully converted to electric charging and hydrogen refueling in the future when the usage of Battery and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles have increased.

“Aside from refuelling, these stations will also provide commercial spaces for local and global brands to market their products or services and at the same time spur the local economy of where the stations are built.

“With such a network, opportunities are also created for franchises to flourish in areas where they couldn’t before, especially along the Pan Borneo Highway and the Sarawak Coastal Highway,” he said at the earth breaking ceremony of the first station at Darul Hana here today.

Abdul Aziz said in line with Sarawak’s ambition to be a digital powerhouse, the stations’ equipment and system will also feature Internet of Things (IoT), automated sensors, big data analytics and cashless payments with integration to existing platforms like SarawakPay.

He said manual labour during the operation of these stations will be minimised and thus different skill sets are needed compared to the conventional workers at conventional stations.

He pointed out that besides producing zero carbon green hydrogen, SEDC Energy will also be conducting studies on the feasibility to manufacture or assemble hydrogen fuel cell components in the efforts to expand the hydrogen economy in Sarawak.

He believed that with many countries around the world are rushing to establish their own hydrogen economies in the determination to control the worsening effect of pollution, Sarawak is in the

right place and right time to establish its own hydrogen economy.

“There may be some challenges in establishing such an economy now but this is how we will learn to become the experts in this field.

“Subsequently we will be able to contribute not only to Sarawak but be known as a leader in this industry globally,” he said.

Abdul Aziz pointed out that based on the International Energy Agency (IEA) 2019 report on the future of hydrogen, clean hydrogen is currently enjoying unprecedented political and business momentum, with the number of policies and projects around the world expanding rapidly.

He said it concludes that now is the time to scale up technologies and bring down costs to allow hydrogen to become widely used.

He noted IEA reported also stated that by 2050, the world’s transportation sector demand for hydrogen will expand significantly where hydrogen could power a global fleet of more than 400 million cars, 15 to 20 million trucks, and around five million buses, which constitute on average 20 per cent to 25 per cent of their respective transportation segments.

“All of these developments have shown us that there is enormous potential in the global hydrogen economy which is expected to reach the US$2.5 trillion mark in the future.

“And when the time comes, Sarawak will be there as the pioneer for hydrogen economy in this region,” he said.

The symbolic ground breaking was performed by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Minister of Domestic Trade and onsumers Affairs Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, Minister of Local Government and Housing, Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Khim Shin and Assistant Minister of Utilities (Water Supply) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi were also present.