Uggah: Approval for DCF, DCCI building construction is clear manifestation of CM’s inclusive policy

KUCHING (Oct 20): The Sarawak government’s approval for the construction of the Dayak Cultural Foundation (DCF) and Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) headquarters building is clear manifestation of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s inclusive policy, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said Abang Johari’s understanding and generosity has enabled the Dayak community to realise their aspiration and cherished dream for the community and of the two organisations to become a reality.

“Today is a historic day for all Dayak, DCF and DCCI. It will be a day to be remembered and cherished with the launch of Panggau Dayak Towers, the office tower building for DCF and DCCI.

“We express our appreciation and gratitude to the Chief Minister for alienating 2.32 hectares of prime and strategic land in the centre of Kuching and for generously granting RM20 million towards the construction of these towers. With the grants, we have started the construction works,” he said at the launching ceremony of the organisations’ headquarters which was officiated by Abang Johari at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here today.

Uggah, who is also DCF chairman and DCF and DCCI Building Development committee chairman, said on the site, there will be Panggau Dayak Towers which consists of two nine-storey towers as well as a residential apartment and condominium.

“The cost of construction of the two towers is RM36 million where RM20 million is the grant from the state government and we need to raise another RM16 million.

“We appeal to the Chief Minister on whether the state government can consider to assist us in part of the RM16 million which we need to raise for the construction of the two towers,” he said, adding that finance for the residential apartment and condominium will be raised commercially.

DCF and DCCI have come together to incorporate Panggau Dayak Sdn Bhd for the purpose of developing the office towers, residential apartment and condominium.

Uggah said with the completion of the building, DCF will have a new state of the art facilities for its dancers and cultural performers as well as generous gallery space for its exhibitions.

“The additional office space will allow DCF to continue on with its role in promoting and preserving the Dayak cultural heritage,” he added.

On DCCI, he said its role as a chamber for business to the Dayak community will be providing shared office space for Dayak business persons who are starting out in business from any town in the state.

“It will allow them to make use of the incubator facilities on offer from business advisory to establishing companies.”

Meanwhile, Panggau Dayak Sdn Bhd general manager Allister Hilton Smith said the company has applied to the Green Building Certification body to have the two towers certified as ‘Green Building’.

“This will help towards lowering its maintenance and operational cost.

“We will also be planting native trees such as the ‘engkabang’ tree to complement the surrounding areas and to keep in line with the ‘green’ theme,” he said.

Among those present during the ceremony were Uggah, who is also DCF and DCCI Building Development Committee chairman, Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong, Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, and Deputy State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Dato Gerawat Gala.