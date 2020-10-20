Umno, PAS agree to officially register Muafakat Nasional

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 20): Umno and PAS leaderships have agreed to officially register Muafakat Nasional (MN) with the Registrar of Society.

The matter was announced in the joint statement from MN Secretary-General I and II, Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, which was shared by Annuar on Twitter.

According to the statement, the MN leadership had come to a consensus to give its full commitment to strengthening unity and cooperation between the two parties as a preparation to face the 15th General Election.

The statement also clarified that the MN Consultative Committee meeting initially scheduled to be held in the city yesterday was postponed following the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a separate tweet, Annuar said the MN’s first anniversary celebration will be held on Nov 1.

“The anniversary celebration secretariat has been instructed to arrange the event in accordance with the new norms and in full compliance with the SOP (standard operating procedure). Surely, there will only be a virtual celebration and no mass gathering,” he said. – Bernama