Violation of SOP: 56 fined RM1,000 each in citywide police ops

KUCHING: Forty-seven men and nine women had been slapped with a RM1,000 compound each during citywide police operation conducted between Oct 12 and 18.

Kuching District police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani said these individuals were caught violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

“An entertainment outlet at Jalan Padungan was also inspected, where 14 customers there were issued with compounds, under Regulations 3 (No 8) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations for not adhering to the SOP when in a public place,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Going forward, Awang Din said the police would continue conducting surveillance and inspection on similar premises, adding that such stringent measures were necessary in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

On the individuals who were issued with the compounds, he said they must settle the payments at Kuching District Health Office within 14 days from the date of issuance.

“Despite the stern action taken by police, there are still some civilians who somehow could not care less for the new norm.

“Therefore, we will not hesitate to impose compound on any individual who fails to comply with the SOP, and we will continue to intensify our monitoring and inspection on all premises and public places in this district,” said Awang Din.