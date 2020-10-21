10 arrested for suspected online gambling

KUCHING: The police raided an apartment unit in Jalan Matang-Batu Kawa on Monday, and arrested 10 Indonesians for suspected involvement in online gambling.

Padawan District police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the suspects were seven males and three females, aged 21 to 50, who were arrested during the raid at 5.30pm.

“An apartment unit has been made as an online gambling calling centre. It is also believed that the syndicate has been operating for about six months, involving gambling websites such as ‘918Kiss’, ‘Kiss Kaya’ and ‘Mega 888’.

“Operating hours are 24 hours according to designated turns and total gross profit reached RM8,000 a day,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that each worker was given a smartphone and a computer to make calls as well as sending passwords to customers.

Further investigations revealed that the workers at the gambling centre were given a salary of RM1,500 a month.

Aidi said each of the betting money would be credited by the customers to the syndicate’s several bank accounts, adding that a bank slip would be sent via SMS and WhatsApp. Workers would then provide the passwords to the customers to begin their game.

Among items seized were five CPUs, five monitors, nine smartphones, ten units of mouse, and three keyboards.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gambling House Act 1953, Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) and of the Immigration Act.