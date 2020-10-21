48-year-old man arrested for allegedly possessing homemade shotgun, live bullets in Bekenu

Wednesday, October 21
By Jenifer Laeng on News, Sarawak, Crime

MIRI (Oct 21): Police have arrested a 48-year-old man at Kampung Kejapil in Bekenu yesterday for allegedly possessing a homemade shotgun and live bullets.

District police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah who confirmed the arrest today, said the suspect was nabbed following a tip-off.

“Upon checking the suspect’s workshop, the raiding team found a shotgun, 18 live bullets and a bullet casing.

“Following the discovery of these items, the suspects was immediately apprehended,” said Lim.

Police are investigating the case under Section Section 8(a) of the Arms Act, 1960.

