673 new cases, three more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 673 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, with 289 cases detected in the state capital alone, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also the state’s Covid-19 official spokesperson, explained that 231 of the cases detected in Kota Kinabalu came from the Kepayan Prison Cluster.

“This area has been put under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) – which means that the (Kepayan) Prison as well as its quarters for the prison officers have now been put under lockdown,” he said during his daily Covid-19 press conference here at Wisma Innoprise.

Another 130 of the cases were detected in Tawau, 63 in Semporna, 52 in Sandakan, 28 in Lahad Datu, 24 in Kunak, 15 in Kudat, 10 in Kota Belud while several other districts registered single-digit cases.

Masidi further disclosed that Sabah had recorded three Covid-19 fatalities yesterday, two in Tawau and another in Kota Kinabalu.

There are now a total of 8,755 Covid-19 cases in Sabah, 3,223 of which have recovered while another 5,456 are still undergoing treatment.