Abang Johari: Local businesses need to adopt to ‘new normal’ to survive during Covid-19 pandemic

SIBU (Oct 21): The local business community have been urged to adopt new ways of conducting their business during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said that the pandemic has changed how people go about their daily lives.

“What we fear is that there is no indication when this virus will go away. Even the World Health Organisation (WHO) cannot predict that.

“Sometimes the virus is there, sometimes the number of infections comes down but after one month it will go up and later down again.

“For the business community, now is the time for us to find a solution on how to make our economy more effective after Covid-19,” he said when officiating at the launch of the United Chinese Association (UCA) Sibu division building’s new wing at Jalan Alan here today.

Abang Johari said for this purpose he had set up the Sarawak Economy Action Council (SEAC) whose members consist of those from both private and public sectors, professionals and academicians.

He said the council were deliberating what should be done after Covid-19, including focusing on two very significant policies, namely the state’s digital economy agenda and environment sustainability.

“These are the policies that we are talking about so we can make Sarawak a developed or the most developed state in Malaysia by 2030.

“If we want to be a developed or the most developed state, we need to change our fundamentals and add value to our resources,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said there will be a new policy on reforestation in Sarawak.

“We have observed that timber concession holders from the private sector do not replant the forests they explore and replace the trees they fell.

“We have to find a solution so that we can replant our forest. Only then can we go for green technology and thus create a green economy,” he said.

He also said that they state was also studying hydrogen technology as the new base for green technology.

“We all know that China has shifted to using hydrogen as green technology and this will be our future.

“For the majority of UCA members who are businessmen, you know what you have to do, and have to change with the times,” he said.

Present at the event were Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee, Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting, UCA Sibu president Ngieng Ping Sing and organising chairman Soh Siau Chui.