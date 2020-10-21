Another student tests positive in Labuan

LABUAN: More students of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Pantai have been told to go for Covid-19 screening at Membedai Health Clinic yesterday, after a second Form Five student tested positive for the virus recently.

Labuan Health Department director, Dr Ismuni Bohari said the Covid-19 positive student was the close contact of the first student who tested positive last week prior to the enforcement of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) on Oct 17.

“That first positive case led to the closure of the school on Oct 14,” he told Bernama after receiving eight medical officers from the Kelantan Health Department yesterday to help tackle the Covid-19 outbreak, here.

Meanwhile, a message from SMK Pantai principal Norazita Md [email protected] to parents said that students whose classes were at the same floor with the infected students were to undergo Covid-19 swab tests.

The first school ordered to be temporarily closed for sanitation was SMK Mutiara on Oct 8, when two students tested positive, followed by SK Kerupang with one pupil, and SMK Pantai on Oct 14.

Labuan, Malaysia’s international business and financial centre and oil and gas hub, has been recording daily increase in cases over the last one week, bringing the tally to 154 cases as of Monday.

Labuan has been placed under a two-week Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) from Oct 17 to Oct 30, along with two other federal territories, namely Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (from Oct 14). – Bernama