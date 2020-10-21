Baru: Pensioners, youths can lead change in coming state election

MIRI: A blend of experienced hands and youths stepping up to transform the political landscape of Sarawak with their drive and ideas is expected at the coming state election, said Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian

The participation of youths in the state’s politics, he pointed out, will change the political landscape and this would encourage better understanding of politics at the federal level in bringing about changes.

Baru made these remarks at his meetings with voters and supporters of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) at Ba Kelalan, Long Semadoh Naseb and Sentral Long Sukang in Lawas District over the weekend.

He said their ideas and drive resonated with PSB’s aspiration and hope for a new Sarawak, and the party is strengthened and complemented by the support of pensioners with vast experience and knowledge in government administration.

He pointed out that as planners and implementers of the government’s policies, they were prevented from pointing out mistakes and unfairness of the ruling government during their service but are now free from such constraints.

He urged Sarawakians to take the chance of making change with PSB, which he said is striving to form the next state government.

Baru, who is Selangau MP and former Minister of Works, said the time was ripe for Sarawakians to make daring changes and he hoped the constituents in Ba Kelalan would not be left behind if the party was given the chance to govern the state.

He noted that one of the latest developments he saw amongst his Lun Bawang community and other Christians in or outside Malaysia since his 20 years’ involvement in politics was their undivided support and prayers.

He said this gave him strength and encouragement to continue serving when faced by challenges or disappointments in his political career.

Baru left Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) this year following a protracted party leadership between party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, joining Sarawak-based PSB led by former Second Minister of Finance Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

During his visits, he took the opportunity to explain his political stand and decision to his constituents, and shot down what he regarded as false allegations against him.