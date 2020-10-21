Covid-19: No new positive cases in Sarawak today, two clusters still active

KUCHING (Oct 21): Sarawak has recorded no new cases of Covid-19 today, with the total number of positive cases in the state remaining unchanged at 769.

The State Disaster Management Committee’s secretariat said there were currently two active Covid-19 clusters, namely the ‘Bah Arnab’ Cluster in Kuching and Putra Cluster in Bintulu.

“The number of positive cases from the ‘Bah Arnab’ Cluster remains at 12, including the index case. A total of 40 individuals were screened and among them, four tested positive during the first Covid-19 test while eight were detected after a second test on the 10th day of quarantine,” it said.

The secretariat said the remaining 28 individuals tested negative for the virus after repeated Covid-19 tests and the percentage of individuals traced and tested positive from the clusters was 30 per cent.

“As for the Putra Cluster in Bintulu, the number of positive cases remains unchanged at six and one positive case was detected and reported in Selangor,” said the secretariat in a statement.

A total of 190 individuals were screened for the virus and six or 3.16 per cent of the people tested were positive.

“From the 183 people who tested negative for Covid-19, 79 or 43.2 per cent of them were tested for the second time via reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (rT-PCR) on the 10th day of quarantine and all of them were cleared of the virus.”

Meanwhile, four patients had recovered from the virus today and were discharged from the Sarawak General Hospital, bringing the total number of patients recovered from the virus to 709 or 92.20 per cent of all cases in the state.

The secretariat pointed out 27 patients were currently being warded in Sarawak General Hospital, with seven patients each in Miri Hospital and Bintulu Hospital.

“No patients are being treated in intensive care units at the moment and the death toll remains unchanged at 19 or 2.47 per cent of all positive cases.”

It added 12 new persons-under-investigation cases were reported today and five of them were still pending laboratory results for Covid-19.

“Kuching, Bintulu and Lubok Antu districts remain as yellow zones for Covid-19 with a total of 21 locally transmitted cases for the past 14 days, with 15 cases in Kuching, five in Bintulu and one in Lubok Antu,” it said, stating the remaining 37 districts in the state were green zones.

Besides, the secretariat stated that the police had issued three compounds in Miri and one in Betong today.

“Also, the Ministry of Local Government and Housing had issued 53 written and oral warnings as well as seizure notices across the state, with Kuching North City Commission reporting 20 cases, Kuching South City Council (2), Bintulu Development Authority (9), Marudi District Council (9), Serian District Council (5), Matu-Dato District Council (5) and Miri District Council (3).”

A total of 1,421 premises were inspected for compliance on standard operating procedures and eight road blocks were set up today, with two each in Lundu and Lawas and one each in Bau, Serian, Sri Aman and Lubok Antu.

“We also recorded 255 new persons-under-surveillance registering to be quarantined in hotels today, bringing the total number of individuals being quarantined in 22 hotels state-wide to 1,830,” said the secretariat.