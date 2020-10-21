Grand old tree at Dalat waterfront up again, thanks to Loh Yu Yee, volunteers

SIBU: The grand old tree at Dalat waterfront that slipped into the river in a soil erosion two Sundays ago has been saved.

It is now standing majestically again in the sun, guarding Dalat from the river bank.

The person behind this green rescue mission is Loh Yu Yee, the woman who grew up in the coastal town.

Loh moved to Sibu after her marriage but she travels back frequently to visit her parents and the townsfolk.

Each time she returned, the old grand tree was there to greet her.

She said of this rescue mission: “In just six days, the tree was lifted back to glory. Thanks, Dalat folk.”

Loh said when she woke up yesterday morning she could not believe they had completed the task.

“Many have felt it an impossible task; but we have done it.”

Loh said the tree rescue team was led by councillor Goh Kian Seng, Kapitan Goh Lee Fong and Penghulu Ling Chin Kiew.

“After the mishap, the trio wasted no time in arranging for two barges and an excavator truck before summoning the townsfolk to head to the river bank for the rescue.” Loh described the mission as a tedious task.

“The townsfolk sweated in the sun for hours to put the glory tree of Dalat is back in place.”

Loh also thanked Kapitan Aling Goh Lee Fong for arranging the green mission with the district council.

She said she was with them in the sun during the rescue efforts, adding she also provided breakfast and drinks for the workers. Loh was also touched by a group of jet skiers, who were Penghulu Ling’s friends, who had arrived from Sibu that day to give the rescuers moral support.

She also thanked Boris Ling for arranging the lunch for the workers after getting sponsors for the meal.

She also thanked other townsfolk who brought in more food during the mission, like Sie Ping for her yam cake, Sim Siew Pei for her pumpkin cake, Chyuan Chung for his watermelons, Jenny Chan for more drinks, Minlee Goh for her agar agar, Rita Po for her eggs and Uncle Hong for his rice vermicelli.

Loh’s mother cooked lunch and prepared lemon tea for the workers while the sago factory there provided the two barges.

She said after the mission was over, Dalat townsfolk volunteered to clean up the site.

“The rescue mission turned into a family affair when everyone chipped in. We were also fortunate to be blessed with fine weather that day.”

Although it was a near-impossible task, Loh said the determination of not giving up turned into a ‘miracle’ for Dalat folk.

She said: “This is the tree which has witnessed the development of Dalat with the town folk.”

“We regard it as our companion. What we save is not just a tree, it is the landmark of the town.

“We shall remember this day as long as we live.”