Husband, wife plead guilty to faking death to claim RM26,019.40 from Socso

KUCHING (Oct 21): A couple here has pleaded guilty to 15 counts of fraud after they faked the death of the husband in order to claim a total of RM26,019.40 from the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

Hamidah Talaha, 45, and her husband, Mansor Idris, 46, who is a labourer, were charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating in three separate Magistrate’s Courts here today.

The section carries a jail sentence of not less than a year and not more than 10 years, whipping and is also liable to fine.

Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar and Magistrate Zaiton Anuar each set November 3 for sentencing; while Court Registrar Morni Litar Mokhtar, who was sitting in for Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi, set the case mention for tomorrow.

The couple was released on RM20,000 court bail and was ordered to surrender their passports as well as to report themselves to a police station once a week.

The couple was accused of submitting false claims that the husband had died early 2019 and deceiving a Socso officer into approving the death benefit in 15 payments from Aug 9, 2019, to Oct 1, 2020.

The first payment was for RM7,061.02, followed by RM1,354.17 paid monthly for the next 14 months. The money was electronically transferred to the wife’s bank account.

The Socso officer only found out that he was cheated on Oct 15 after he was informed by an acquaintance of the husband that he was still alive and lives in the same village.

A check was then made with the National Registration Department here during which it was discovered that a death certificate had been issued in the husband’s name without the cause of death mentioned.

Subsequently, the Socso officer lodged a police report.

It is believed that the couple had faced financial difficulties owing to money borrowed from a licensed money lending company.

They were not represented in court today.