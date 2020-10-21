Maximum of 30 pct staff present from tomorrow until CMCO ends – PSD DG

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 21): All heads of public service departments in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Labuan, Selangor and Sabah must ensure a maximum of 30 per cent staff present at the office from tomorrow until the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) ends.

Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman said the instruction was not applicable to those in the essential services.

The move is taken to strengthen efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the areas, and ensuring that basic services of these departments continue and are unaffected.

“For this purpose, all department heads are instructed to ensure that officers at the management and administrative level who are not required to be in the office full time are scheduled to work from home, either on a rotating or full-time basis so that their attendance at the office is optimised during the CMCO period,” he said in a statement today.

He said the directive in the circulars, namely Surat Edaran JPA.SARAAN(S)256/6/31 JLD.6 (2) dated March 17, 2020, and Surat Edaran JPA.SARAAN(S)256/6/31 JLD.6 (6) dated May 2, 2020 still applies.

Mohd Khairul Adib said all face-to-face activities such as meetings, discussions or trainings are prohibited and must be fully conducted online while official confidential documents are not allowed to be brought out from the office during this period.

“However, the department head can give permission for the official confidential documents, including the hard copies or the soft copies, to be brought out from the office based on the guidelines set by the Chief Government Security Office,” he said.

He also reminded the department heads to ensure full compliance with all rules, guidelines and circulars issued by the National Security Council, Ministry of Health and Public Service Department.

“These instructions are also extended to all state public services, statutory authorities, and local authorities affected by the CMCO,” he added. – Bernama