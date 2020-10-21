Misiah sworn in as new SDC deputy chairman

SARIKEI: Misiah Abu Seman has been appointed deputy chairman of Sarikei District Council (SDC).

She fills the vacuum left by Awangko Ibrahim Awangko Hossain who relinquished the post following his appointment as a paramount chief (Temenggong) for the local Malay/Melanau community.

When met by reporters after she took an oath of office yesterday morning, Misiah, 54, said she was initially reluctant to accept the appointment, knowing that it came with a heavy responsibility.

Being a businesswoman and the head of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Kuala Rajang Women section and State PBB Women Supreme Council member, she had difficulty in allocating her time, she said.

“I have been offered the post in the past and declined due to my other commitments. In fact, I have proposed several names for consideration,”she said.

When she received another offer, she said she had to accept it after giving it some thought.

She pledged to do her best to meet the high expectations of the people here.

A new councillor Mohd Hafiz Mohd Rosley was also sworn in before the chairman Wong Zee Yeng and secretary Sait Enggang