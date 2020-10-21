Naim’s ‘Super Deals’ promotion a hit

KUCHING: The ‘Super Deals’ property promotion by Naim Group of Companies has been receiving great public response since its launch last week.

Under this promotion, discounts and rebates of 25 per cent and more are being offered for the group’s selected residential and commercial properties.

Naim Group deputy managing director Christina Wong said the promotional campaign signified the company’s appreciation for the community’s support over the years, adding that it was unlike any other promotion that Naim had ever undertaken before.

“The steps are straightforward – decide on your preferred properties by visiting our website, www.naimproperties.com.my, the ‘Super Deals’ promotion booking site https://naimproperties.com.my/superdeals/, or via appointments to visit our show units; and pay the relevant participation fee after which, a booking code would be issued to you.

“After that, log on to the ‘Super Deals’ booking site, make your booking this Oct 27 at any time between 9am and midnight, and follow various terms and conditions, to confirm your purchase,” she explained.

Apart from great savings, the ‘Super Deals’ promotion also features various competitions and an attractive introducer rewards programme.

“Do participate in our introducer rewards programme, where each introducer can earn up to RM8,000 for each sale introduced; also join the competitions where prizes comprising cash and gold worth up to RM250,000 are up for grabs,” added Wong.

For more information about the ‘Super Deals’ promotion, call 082-416 288 / 012-877 1984 (Gerald – Kuching), 086-343 881 / 010-987 0999 (Kelly – Bintulu), or 085-491 000 / 013-803 2525 (Haliza – Miri).

Alternatively, go to www.naimproperties.com.my or https://naimproperties.com.my/superdeals/, www.facebook.com/Naimproperties, or drop by at Naim’s Sales Gallery and

show units in Kuching, Bintulu and Miri, from 9am to 6pm – Mondays to Saturdays; and 10am-5pm, Sundays and public holidays.