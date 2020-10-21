Now not time for no-confidence vote, says Abdul Karim on motions filed against PM in Parliament

KUCHING (Oct 21): The Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia could take a turn for the worse if a motion of no confidence is moved against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin when cases are now escalating, said Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu vice president said Muhyiddin has so far led the country well in battling the pandemic and the motion could lead to a nationwide snap polls that would have far worse consequences than the Sabah state election recently.

“It is not a good time to have a vote of no confidence. Respect the wishes of the rakyat,” said Abdul Karim when met after the launching of Regional Specific Tourist Guide (RSTG) Course 2020 at his office today.

The country has seen a major surge in cases after the Sabah election end of last month, which was called due to a tussle for leadership of the state.

Yesterday, 11 MPs from Parti Amanah Negara and five from Parti Pejuang Tanah Air had reportedly submitted notices to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun seeking to table the motion.

Abdul Karim said it was up to the MPs if they want to table the motion but whether or not it would be passed was another matter.

“Personally I feel the government of the day which is helmed by Muhyddin is doing a great job in b addressing Covid-19. When he became the PM, it was thrown to him. Nobody would want to be thrown into this, and for him to manage Covid-19 is not easy.”

“I have to admit, Malaysia is one of the nation that managed to look after its citizen well. Why create a big problem and call for an election,” he said.

When asked if Muhyddin should call for a snap polls or face the motion of no confidence, Abdul Karim said that he would have to face it if someone comes up with it.

“If the opposition wants to bring him down, they can vote against the Budget which will be tabled at the end of the first week of Nov, the Supply Bill.

“If the Budget Bill is defeated, that is tantamount to a vote of no confidence against the government and the government has to seek re-election and the prime minister has to step down.

“And probably the federal civil servants will have no salary, because the Supply Bill is defeated.”

While Abdul Karim was against the idea of a snap general election, he said it was not the same with the Sarawak state election which has to be called soon due to the expiry of the term of the State Legislative Assembly.

The term of the current Dewan Rakyat, he said, only ends in 2023.

“Sarawak can’t be helped. We have to go through with it. Whether we like it or not, we have to face it.”