Parents of baby found near fish stall in Miri please come forward, dept pleads

MIRI (Oct 21): Miri Welfare Department (JKM) is looking for the parents or family of a newborn baby found abandoned near a stall selling fish at Jalan Baram on March 8 this year.

It said in a statement that the child protection officer had obtained a birth certificate for the baby and applied for a court order to place the baby under the care of the department.

“If the parents or family do not come forward to claim the baby, then the child protection officer will need to apply for another court order under Section 30(1)(3) of the Child Act 2001 to place the baby under the care of a foster parent for two years,” it said.

The statement added that anyone with information on the whereabouts of the baby’s parents or family can contact JKM Miri (child protection officer) at 085-419072 or 085-419073.