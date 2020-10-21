PSB to Masing: Look at your own backyard before criticising other leaders

KUCHING (Oct 21): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Bawang Assan’s secretariat has slammed Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing for claiming that its president and Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh had contributed nothing to the development of his constituency over the past 30 years.

Instead making such claim, PSB Bawang Assan’s secretariat said Masing should look at his own backyard which was still lacking in terms of development with poor road conditions and posed a risk to local villagers and visitors.

“If it wasn’t for the construction of the Baleh hydropower dam in his area, the area would have been left behind for decades in terms of basic infrastructure development,” the secretariat said in a press statement today.

In citing an example, PSB Bawang Assan’s secretariat said the road leading to Tunoh, which was designated as a tourist attraction and airport, was still in a muddy gravel road.

It said Wong recently visited the area during an event organised by the party and he was advised by the local community not to use that route to avoid being involved in an accident.

“Therefore, it is better for Masing to work harder for the people in Baleh, instead of criticising other leaders,” said the secretariat.

The secretariat was responding to Masing’s statement during a press conference yesterday, where Masing was reported to have said the people of Bawang Assan had been neglected for the past 30 years in terms of infrastructure development.

“Its elected representative Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh was the minister in-charge of infrastructure for eight years. He was also in-charge of finance about the same period of time and yet he didn’t give any development to Bawang Assan.

“This is why we are here today to show the people that Gabungan Parti Sarawak will provide the development needed by the people in Bawang Assan regardless of who the elected representative of the area is,” he was quoted as saying.

In response, PSB Bawang Assan secretariat asked Masing: “If Wong has done nothing for Bawang Assan, how could he have managed to retain the seat for so many terms? Is Masing also questioning about the wisdom of the voters?”

It said Wong was voted and entrusted by the people as he had a proven track record of developing his constituency of Bawang Assan, which was known as one of the best developed rural areas.

“The people had witnessed how Bawang Assan, under the leadership of Wong, had been transformed from a rural to a suburban seat with infrastructures facilities.”

It said about 90 per cent of the roads had been paved in his constituency and the majority of the longhouses and households were connected with electricity and water supply.

Moreover, the secretariat pointed out that there were road access in Bawang Assan, namely in Empawah, Pradom, Sungai Sadit, Engilo and Sungai Bidut areas with roads connecting to the doorsteps of each household.

“Each and every household is well connected by paved roads. So, it is untrue that Bawang Assan has no roads until Masing came in,” it said, remarking there were also road access connecting to most of the longhouses.