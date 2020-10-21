Sexagenarian found dead behind old Resident office in Miri, police rule out foul play pending postmortem

MIRI (Oct 21): A sexagenarian was found dead behind the old Resident office in the city centre at around 3pm today.

The deceased, identified as 62-year-old Khusairi Abdullah @ Philip Aga was found by a passerby who was coincidentally passing the area.

According to the passerby, he spotted the deceased lying on empty boxes, covered in blanket.

“When I went to have a closer look, I was shocked to find him in an unconscious state,” he said, adding that the police were alerted immediately after that.

Paramedics from Miri Hospital who arrived at the scene later pronounced the victim dead.

The deceased was believed to have been dead for more than eight hours.

Meanwhile, district police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah when contacted confirmed the case, saying that police have thus far ruled out foul play pending a postmortem, as no injuries were found on the deceased’s body.

Police are calling anyone who has any information on the deceased family to contact the Miri Central Police station (CPS Miri).