Six arrested for allegedly working in online gambling call centre in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 21): Police have arrested six male suspects for allegedly working in an online gambling call centre at a rented condominium unit in Jalan Sungai Tapang around 5pm yesterday.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects are all locals aged between 21 and 24 years-old.

“It is believed that this syndicate has been operating at the condominium for about three months,” said Aidil in a statement today.

He said the call centre, which operates for 24 hours a day, is estimated to rake in a daily profit of about RM7,000.

The operators (suspects) on the other hand are paid a salary of RM1,500 a month, he added.

Aidil said during the raid, police seized various items including four computers, two smartphones, a video recorder and a record book containing bank transactions.

“Initial investigation found that the syndicate caters to the local gamblers here,” he added.

He said the local gamblers would bank-in their money to the syndicate’s bank account and show them proof of their transaction via WhatsApp.

The syndicate would then forward them a password to enable them access and bet on the website of their choice, Aidil added.

He said the case will be investigated under Section 4(1) of the Common Gambling Houses Act 1953.