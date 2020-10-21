SJKC Thai Kwang innovation teams shine at iCAN 2020

SIBU: Two innovation teams from SJKC Thai Kwang bagged two gold medals, two special awards and the ‘Best Young Inventor Award’ in the Fifth International Invention Innovation Competition (iCAN 2020) held recently.

The event, which was supposed to be staged in Canada, was streamed online due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The first SJKC Thai Kwang team consisted of Ronald Hu, Bryson Kong and Lucas Ngang, who took home a gold medal, a special award and the ‘Best Young Inventor Award’.

The second team, comprising Nicholas Too, Summer Ting and Laetitia Law, clinched the other gold medal and special award.

In her remarks, the headmistress of the Chinese primary school Sio Siok Hie regarded iCAN 2020 as ‘a new challenge for all the teachers and pupils’.

In this respect, she further encouraged her pupils to continue taking up challenges.

“I’m overjoyed with the great results that my pupils have achieved,” she said.

Meanwhile, one of the teachers in charge of the teams, Siao Chin Tze, said among the most challenging parts of the competition was setting up the video recording and guiding her charges to ‘present naturally in front of the camera’.

“It took quite a number of retakes, but through solid cooperation, they only took two weeks to complete all the video-shoots,” she said.

Another teacher in charge, Chieng Ley Fong, concurred with Siao, adding that the video-making did not actually go as smoothly as she had expected.

“Due to the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period and the pressure of seeing the daily statistics of positive cases, the teachers and pupils became mentally exhausted.

“Fortunately, the parents had been very helpful and supportive in helping us prepare all the props as well as the shooting equipment.

“With the assistance from many parties, the entries were completed as scheduled,” she said.

One of the participating pupils, Ronald, thanked the teachers and his team-mates for their hard work and cooperation.

“Everyone enjoyed the process, especially the brainstorming session.

“We’re very grateful to the school for creating such platform for us. We’ve learned a lot,” he said.

The iCAN 2020 gathered inventors, innovators, students, professors, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts of creativity works representing over 60 countries, and showcasing more than 600 products.