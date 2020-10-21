Socso PSP extended to contributors in states under CMCO

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 21): The Social Security Organisation (Socso) Prihatin Screening Programme (PSP) is extended to all contributors residing in states placed under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) namely Sabah, Selangor, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, effective tomorrow.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan in a statement today said employers may send their employees for Covid-19 screening through service providers appointed by Socso by setting up an appointment and giving detailed information to the service panel.

“The list of panel can be obtained from the website https: psp.perkeso.gov.my. The screenings may be conducted in a clinic, laboratory or at the work premises. Only tests conducted through the appointed service panel are fully borne by Socso.

“Employers may also pay in advance for their employees’ Covid-19 screening and apply for the Prihatin screening subsidy by submitting the payment receipts via the same portal,” the statement said adding that Socso would refund up to RM150 per employee.

According to the statement to enjoy both the facilities, Socso would only entertain applications submitted by employers.

The Socso PSP aid is extended to foreign and local workers from all industries. Contributors who had already undergone the screening previously, may repeat the test following the announcement.

“Employers and employees are reminded to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) that have been set during the Covid-19 screening to enable the process to run smoothly and prevent the risk of infection,” the statement said.

For further enquiries email to [email protected] or call 1-300-22-8000 or 03-4264 5089. – Bernama