‘Unifor building in keeping with change of time’

KUCHING: The new building for Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) will be a platform for heads of religions other than Islam to have a place to gather to discuss religious matters and the way of life, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He noted that the way of life has changed and is not like before.

“Now there is social media. Sometimes if you do not have a very strong belief or faith you can be influenced by social media, and this has happened in other countries where the belief

in religion seems to be no more, no longer going to church, no longer going to places of worship.

“Instead people have deviated from the cores of civilisation, humanity, and mankind,” he said in his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony of Unifor building at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee yesterday.

Abang Johari shared that the leaders in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) all supported the recommendation to have a building for Unifor.

He pointed out that with everybody’s support it was possible to have the ceremony.

“Malaysia wanted to be a developed country by 2020 but is now still quarrelling. That is the irony. The quarrel sometimes is because of polarisation.

“But 2020 we are here, we are building a harmonious society that is Sarawak and we must protect this beauty of Sarawak,” he said.

Abang Johari informed that he and his comrades in the State Cabinet have one common philosophy – which is that religion is a pillar for the people to abide with the way of life and to have discipline in facing challenges in life.

“One common thing about religion – that is everyone must have good character and serve God. Therefore, the existence of a government is to encourage people to have that discipline among themselves and to serve the country, and above all, to serve God.

“That is the philosophy we uphold in the Cabinet and that is why we need to take care of other religions other than Islam,” he said.

Abang Johari believes that God will look after the harmonious society in Sarawak and help the state.

“We have targeted 2030 for this state to become the most developed state in Malaysia.

“When we have this sort of harmonious society, God will look at us and help us,” he said.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister and minister in charge of Unifor, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, thanked the chief minister for allocating a grant of RM70 million for the new building.

“In Sarawak, the Jabatan Agama Islam Sarawak (Jais) and Unifor are existing side by side to play their parts in assisting the state government in cementing solidarity among the people.

“To-date, Unifor has undertaken 520 infrastructural projects across the state for churches, temples and chapels,” he shared.

Uggah pointed out that the support given to Unifor is a clear manifestation of Abang Johari’s inclusive policy.

“Without any doubt, he is the Chief Minister of Sarawak for all races and religions,” he said.

The building, to be constructed on a 3.5-acre piece of prime land, will have 10 storeys and will have ‘green building concept’ features. There will be a two-storey convention space, a banquet hall that can accommodate 1,000 guests, a partially enclosed rooftop and commercial space.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, Cabinet ministers and assistant ministers, Unifor director Richard Lon, heads of various religious groups, and other dignitaries.