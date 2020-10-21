Young motorcyclist dies after crashing into back of car

KUCHING: A 14-year-old boy died and a pillion rider was injured after the motorcycle they were riding rammed the back of a car in Jalan Beladin, Betong on Monday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased was identified as Muhammad Aifil Ifran Abdullah while his friend Azim Arshad Mohamad, 14, suffered injuries at his body.

He added the car was driven by a 35-year-old man.

“When the driver was driving his car in Jalan Beladin heading to a junction at the right, his vehicle was rammed from behind by the motorcycle ridden by the victim.

“Both victims were brought to Beladin Health Clinic to receive treatment but Aifil died when he was receiving treatment in the emergency room,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The car driver did not sustain any injuries, he said.

The pillion rider was later referred to Sarikei Hospital to receive further treatment.

The case is investigated under Section 41 (1) Road Transport Act 1987.