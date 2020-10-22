Ban mass election rallies if Sarawak polls held now, says Masing amid Covid-19 fears

KUCHING (Oct 22): Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing has suggested that all election campaigns that involve public mass gatherings be banned if the Sarawak state polls is held amid the current surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

“All mass election rallies either in towns, in kampungs and longhouses should be banned,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today over the possibility of a state polls happening as Covid-19 cases escalate.

The Parti Rakyat Sarawak president believed that the state election could still be held now but the Election Commission must put in place very stringent standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Social distancing, face mask and other machineries to prevent the spread of Covid-19 must be strictly enforced,” he said.

Masing, who is also Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development, said any breaches of such health-related SOP must be penalised.

Pointing out that Singapore, South Korea and New Zealand held their elections during the pandemic, he said: “If these countries can do it without disastrous health consequences, so can the EC and Sarawak.”

Malaysia has seen a huge jump in the number of Covid-19 cases since the Sabah snap election end of last month, with the state becoming the country’s largest contributor of new cases.

The polls were called after former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman claimed to have the majority in the state assembly to take over the leadership of the state from Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal. Shafie was defeated in the polls.

There are speculations that Sarawak, which has so far succeeded in controlling the spread of Covid-19, could hold its state election before the end of the year as the State Legislative Assembly will expire soon.

Masing also said that if the polls were held now, non-Sarawakians would be barred from entering the state for the duration of the polls.

He said if West Malaysians or Sabahans still wanted to participate in campaigning, they must first be quarantined for two weeks or more if required at their own cost.