Bandar Kuching MP urges Abang Johari to reconsider his plan for hydrogen economy

KUCHING (Oct 22): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is urged to reconsider his plan for hydrogen economy and be transparent with the economic feasibility and cost-effectiveness of the plan including the construction of multifuel refuelling stations and usage of hydrogen buses compared to electric ones.

In making this call today, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said the state ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman needed to convince Sarawakians that his hydrogen economy plan ws a worthwhile direction the state should head towards.

“It is only right that they reveal all the necessary information to the public so that there is proper scrutiny to avoid unnecessary spending of funds meant for the people on mega projects that will just turn out to be a huge financial burden to the state in the long run,” he said in a statement.

According to Dr Yii, the recently launched multifuel refuelling stations had raised some questions not just on safety and security of having two different highly flammable materials on top of multiple high voltage electric charging ports together, but also the practicality of it for users.

Pointing out that it would take a long period of time to properly charge an electric vehicle, he said it would be impractical for car owners to just leave their vehicles at a station far from their homes or even workplace.

The main question that needed to be asked, he said, was still the economic feasibility of the whole hydrogen economy in itself.

“Even though Sarawak is rich in hydroelectric power and water source, but over 95 per cent of the world’s hydrogen is produced using the steam methane reforming process (SMR).

“This is currently the most economical way of producing hydrogen costing about US$1.40 compared to between US$3 and US$3.30 via electrolysis as often suggested by Abang Jo,” said the Democratic Action Party (DAP) lawmaker.

On top of that, he said electrolysis of water only had an efficiency of 70 to 80 per cent compared to steam reforming (85 per cent).

Hydrogen produced from electrolysis requires at least 55kWh of electricity, which based on the rates by Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) translated to RM16.50 per kg of hydrogen gas, he asserted.

“Compression of hydrogen for storage and refuelling Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) requires additional 15kWh, which translates to RM4.50 per kg of hydrogen gas. Transportation and/or distribution of compressed hydrogen gas requires RM4.41 per kg.

“So, the total cost of transportation and/or distribution of compressed 1kg of hydrogen gas requires RM4.41 per kg production + storage + distribution = RM16.50 + RM4.50 + RM4.41 = RM25.41 per kg,” he said.

In giving a practical example, Dr Yii said the Hyundai Nexo car owned by the state government which costed around RM300,000, with a 6.3kg capacity, would cost more than RM160 for a single refuel.

And yet this price did not include the profit margin, capital, operational and maintenance cost which would definitely increase the price up to possibly RM200 per refuel, he added.

“Not only is the cost of hydrogen car beyond the reach of most ordinary Sarawakians, but majority will not be able to afford the cost of pumping hydrogen into their vehicles.

“Not only is the method of production itself not economically feasible, but its storage, distribution and filling are not cheap either. Hydrogen as we all know, is the universe’s lightest element with a density of 0.08988 g/L.

“To conveniently store the next generation fuel in a liquid form, H2 needs to be cooled at a cryogenic temperature of -252.8 ℃ in high pressure tanks up to 700bar (U.S. Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, 2020),” he said.

Such extreme temperatures and pressure storage and distribution infrastructure were costly to safely operate and maintain, with high speciality required, he stressed.

With all these considerations, Dr Yii questioned the direction Abang Johari and the state government were taking.

He felt that they should instead look into investing into battery technology and electric vehicles (EVs) especially when the state’s power was already largely renewable and EVs could easily be charged using the power grid anywhere and anytime, without investing in a costly hydrogen infrastructure and distribution network.

“We already have readily available renewable and sustainable energy in the state that can be pumped directly into a cheaper and simpler alternative.

“Just because we have the money or a big reserve, we do not want our money to be spend simply on projects that are not cost effective for the people and probably meant only to enrich certain groups of people with big contracts,” he added.