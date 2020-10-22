Baru : Ba Kelalan voters now know of my political struggle

MIRI: Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian is confident of retaining the seat in the next state election as he believes his constituents are now well informed and understand his political struggle.

Speaking at a meet-the-people session at Kampung Lintang in Trusan Laut on Tuesday, he said his confidence stems from feedback received from the grassroots who look to him to bring about changes to the community.

“It has always been my aspiration and dream to protect the rights of the people, in particular the ‘orang asal’ (natives) of Sarawak especially on NCR (native customary rights) land issues.

“I have been in politics for 20 years and have gone through various hurdles through my participation in several political parties, in my quest to fight for the rights of the community and Sarawakians as a whole,” he said.

The two-term Ba Kelalan assemblyman, who is now with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and a member of its Presidential Council, had in his political career represented Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS), Sarawak National Party (SNAP) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat, as well as contesting as an independent candidate.

“I have lost four times (in elections) and many people regarded me as crazy (for continuing to contest), and at the time tried to get me to quit politics and focus on my profession as a lawyer instead,” he added.

However Baru, who is also Selangau MP, told those at the gathering that it was their unwavering support since the early days that made him determined to continue his political struggle.

He also said the encouraging response and support now towards PSB, particularly from the younger generation as well as older folk, has given him the confidence that he would be able to retain the seat in the coming polls.

The event also saw Baru receive 50 new membership applications from villagers to join PSB.